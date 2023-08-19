Ajax have dropped their first points of the season after being held to a 2-2 draw by Excelsior in Rotterdam.
Carlos Forbs made his first start for Ajax and he played a role in the opening goal after 25 minutes. Forbs put the Excelsior defence under pressure and the ball was gifted to Brian Brobbey, who made no mistake.
Brobbey then had a goal disallowed for offside before Excelsior equalises just before the break. A good team move around the box ended with Arthur Zagré setting up Siebe Horemans to fire past Jay Gorter.
Three minutes into the second half, Excelsior had the lead as Lazaros Lamprou nicked the ball off the dithering Jakov and striker Nikolas Agrafiotis hammered the ball into the net.
Ajax then pushed forward looking for the equaliser but Brobbey put a header wide from close range. Kenneth Taylor and Davy Klaassen were brought off the bench and the latter eventually made it 2-2 from a Mohammed Kudus cross.
There was to be no winner before the end and Ajax are now on four points, while Excelsior are also on four.