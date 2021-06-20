Memphis Depay has spoken for the first time since completing his move to Barcelona on Saturday.
Memphis has been linked with a move to Barcelona for a year and finally completed the move on Saturday, signing a two-year deal with the La Liga giants.
In a video message released by Barcelona, Memphis said, “It’s a dream to play for the biggest club in the world with the best fans.
“Finally it’s official, I’m very happy to be going to Barcelona. Barcelona fans love football very much. I look forward to playing for these fans in a packed stadium. I want to thank the board, the chairman and the coach of Barcelona that this deal is now complete.
“I am very proud and will give everything for this club.”
All the best to Memphis Depay at Barça.