Ronald Koeman’s situation with Barcelona has no influence on Memphis Depay’s decision to join the club this summer. However, the winger stresses they are not the only club interested in signing him.
Memphis is on his way out of Lyon this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. However, Koeman’s position as head coach is under a lot of speculation. and there are rumours that this could affect the transfer of Memphis.
Speaking to NOS, Memphis was asked about the interest and possible sacking of Koeman. He said, “The interest is there. I don’t think that should matter if Barcelona is interested in you. It’s a great club, but there are more great clubs.”
Memphis hopes Barcelona stick with Koeman, “Regardless of where I go I would like it if he stays with Barcelona. For himself anyway.”
At the moment, Memphis wants to concentrate fully on the European Championships, “I have not planned any things, this situation is also new to me. What I want and what I do now I focus 100% on the Dutch national team, because this (the European Championship) is of course a great moment. That’s clear. Let’s deal with it like that and make something beautiful out of it. “