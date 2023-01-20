Atletico Madrid has completed the signing of Memphis Depay from Barcelona on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Memphis already trained with his new teammates on Thursday after arriving in Madrid but the move has now been officially confirmed.
The Dutch international made the move to Barcelona in July 2021 on a free transfer from Lyon and he became top scorer for the club in his first season. However, he has found himself out of favour under Xavi Hernandez this season and with his contract up in the summer, a transfer this month was always on the cards.
Barcelona receives €3 million from Atletico Madrid and Memphis has signed a contract until the summer of 2025.
Memphis made 42 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 14 times. He now becomes the fourth Dutchman to represent Atletico Madrid after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Kiki Musampa and John Heitinga.