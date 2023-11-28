Memphis Depay spoke about his return to fitness after Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 win over Feyenoord on Tuesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Dutch international has missed most of the season through injury but has now returned and played during Atletico’s 3-1 win over Feyenoord on Tuesday.
After being asked how it feels to be playing again, he told RTL, T”asty. Yes, that feels wonderful. Two injuries indeed, which kept me out for a long time. The second was a kind of regression from the first. I had to take longer to let the muscles recover. Everyone wonders how that is possible, including me. I am professional and do everything I can to get fit. It was a difficult time, watching, missing games, going the same route of sitting in the gym again. You don’t feel like a footballer for a while, that’s mentally tough.”
On why it is difficult, Memphis said, “It hurts when you have to watch, I have to be honest. That feeling is not fun. It’s not that I’m nervous for the team, you look and you analyze what you would do in that position if you were on the field yourself. Luckily I’m back now. This is the second raid after two months. I still have to build up a rhythm. That’s why I train hard. With the minutes I get, that will work out fine.”
Speaking on the game in Rotterdam, Memphis added, “We all knew it was important to win today. For me it is a beautiful evening, with friends in the stands. Still a special place, Rotterdam. We have had a good season so far and we want to continue that.”