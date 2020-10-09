Memphis Depay is not concerned about the Netherlands 1-0 defeat to Mexico.
New Netherlands boss Frank de Boer slightly tweaked Oranje’s tactics for the clash with Mexico. However, Memphis doesn’t think that was behind the poor performance in the 1-0 loss to Mexico, “It is not the intention that we will change much in our way of playing. It’s more that there were new guys on the field, while we had little time to practice in that composition.
“You have to build up a connection again. The midfield is decisive in the football that we play. That’s where the connection with the attack is made. That could have been better against Mexico. It just took some getting used to. Normally you have Frenkie de Jong in the midfield. In all honesty: Frenkie is the engine of our game.
“In the first half you saw that we were looking. The positions were not well filled. Then it is also a bit stiffer in the attack.”