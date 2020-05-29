According to Algemeed Dagblad, Memphis Depay has recovered medically from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in December.
The forward sustained the injury playing for Lyon in December, and immediately set out to recover as quickly as possible in order to play for Netherlands at the European Championships.
That tournament has been cancelled, but Lyon are still in the Champions League, and Memphis can now feature in the tournament.
AD is reporting that Depay’s medical team has confirmed that the winger has fully recovered and can participate in group training when it returns on June 8th.