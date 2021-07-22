Netherlands international Memphis Depay was officially presented by Barcelona on Thursday.
Memphis made the move to Catalonia earlier in the summer and joined up with his teammates earlier this week. On Thursday, the Netherlands spoke to the club’s official channel.
Memphis said, “My goal here is to win trophies.
“I think the people here will be good to me. The atmosphere in the city is great, the people are very friendly. In addition, everything about Barcelona is great. Manchester United is also a big club, so is Lyon, as is PSV. But here it feels different.”
The Netherlands international told fans what they can expect from him, “I’m not young anymore, but I’m not old either. I think I can be of value to the team and want to be there right from the start. I am a person who is in love with football. And the way Barcelona plays, building up from the back, is something I was already used to in the Netherlands. That suits me.”