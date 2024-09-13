Memphis Depay has spoken to the media about his decision to join Brazilian side Corinthians.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Earlier this week, the 30-year-old completed his surprise move to Corinthians as a free agent. He had many offers from Europe but decided on an adventure in Brazil.
According to Voetbal International, Memphis told the local media, “Why I signed is very simple for me. I grew up in the Netherlands with African roots, know the competitions in Europe and played for many teams. As I got older, I asked myself: What can I do to become happier? That is staying close to my feeling. Everything in my life serves a purpose. This adventure made my heart happy.”
The reception from the club also played a part, “The energy I got, the efforts of the club, the reception of the supporters… I haven’t experienced this before. Maybe we’re playing at a higher level in Europe, but you can’t deny that the authentic football comes from Brazil. This is the Mecca of football.”
Memphis is not yet ready to play this weekend,”’I would like to get started, but we have to be realistic. I’ll try to be there as soon as possible. We’ll have to see what the medical team says, but I think you’ll see me in action soon.”