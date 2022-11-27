Memphis Depay is hoping to be in the starting eleven when the Netherlands face Qatar in their final World Cup group game on Tuesday.
Memphis has been substituted on in the Netherlands two opening games so far after recovering from an injury sustained in September.
However, speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Memphis said, “If you ask whether I would have liked to start earlier myself, the honest answer is yes. But I also understand the trajectory that the national coach had in mind. I feel fit now, the injury had already healed and the body responds well to exertion, even after a tough training the day after a game. So I think I’m ready am to be in the starting eleven.”
Memphis knows he will have expectations if he does start, “It is not surprising that people expect me to be important for the Oranje squad. I already put that pressure on myself. And what you learn in the course of a career is that there is such a thing as form. But I don’t necessarily have to form to be able to decide a match with one moment.”