Memphis Depay scored the winning goal as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Elche 2-1 on Sunday.
Memphis and Luuk de Jong both started on the bench for Barcelona and they watched as Frenkie de Jong had the first two big chances for the Catalan side. First, De Jong had an effort cleared off the line before the midfielder was denied by goalkeeper Édgar Badía.
Just before the break, Elche had the lead with Fidel netting after latching onto a loose ball from Pedri.
On the hour mark, Ferran Torres scored from close range from a Jordi Alba cross to make it 1-1. Xavi Hernandez then took off De Jong and with fifteen minutes to go, Memphis Depay came on.
Memphis turned out to be the matchwinner as his action earned a penalty in the 85th minute and the Dutchman netted it himself to seal the three points.
Barcelona are now up to third in La Liga but still seven points behind Sevilla in second. Next up for Barcelona is a Europa League clash with Galatasaray.