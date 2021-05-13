According to Marca, Memphis Depay has reached an agreement to sign with Barcelona this summer.
Memphis is out of contract with Lyon this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona ever since Ronald Koeman became head coach.
Moves in the summer and January did not materialise, but Marca is reporting that a deal is now in place for the Dutch international to join Barcelona in the summer. The attacker has reportedly made sacrifices with his wage demands to make a dream move to the Nou Camp.
However, Marca adds that only one thing could stand in the way of the deal and that is if Koeman is replaced as head coach by Joan Laporta. If Koeman is sacked, the deal may fall through.