Memphis Depay is among the five nominees for the Ligue 1 player of the year award.
The Lyon forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring 19 goals and adding 10 assists in 35 league games. He is the first player in the league to reach double figures in the French league.
The Dutch international’s form has seen him nominated for the Ligue 1 player of the year award. He is up against Neymar, Kylian Mbappe (Both PSG), Burak Yilmaz (Lille) and Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco).
Memphis is in the final few weeks of his time with Lyon as he will leave the club after his contract expires. He is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, Inter Milan, and PSG.