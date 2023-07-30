Memphis Depay played a leading role as Atletico Madrid defeated Manchester City 2-1 in a friendly on Sunday.
The Dutchman made his return from injury on the hour mark and took only six minutes to fire Atletico in front. Memphis cut inside and played a one-two with Ángel Correa before hammering the ball past Stefan Ortega.
Memphis then turned provider and set up Yannick Carrasco to double the lead with a low strike into the corner.
Manchester City, who had Nathan Ake on the bench, would pull one back through Rúben Dias but Atletico Madrid held on for the win.
It is a positive sign for Memphis who will be looking to put his injury worries aside ahead of the new campaign.