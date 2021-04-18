Memphis Depay netted both goals as Lyon defeated Nantes 2-1 on Sunday evening.
Memphis began the game on the left wing and found the net after only five minutes with a close range finish to give Lyon the lead.
Then in the 37th minute, Memphis made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after a foul on Karl Toko Ekambi. Nantes pulled one back in the second half, but Lyon held on for the victory.
Memphis now has 18 goals and nine assists in the league this season, with Lyon still fighting for the Ligue 1 title. The victory moves them to within three points of leaders Lille, who dropped points on Friday.