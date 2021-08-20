Memphis Depay is happy that Louis van Gaal has been appointed as the new head coach of the Netherlands.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Memphis was handed his Netherlands debut by Van Gaal, who took the attacker to the 2014 World Cup and then signed him with Manchester United.
Speaking to El Periodico, the Barcelona attacker said, “He was great with Orange in the past and I hope he can repeat that. When he took me to the World Cup in 2014, it was really sensational. That tournament was a great experience. I learned a lot of things from the trainer.”
Things did not go to plan with Memphis at Manchester United though, “The initial period in Manchester was good, but then things happened that I did not agree with. I lost the confidence of Van Gaal and his staff. It was a difficult period for me.”
Memphis holds no grudge against the trainer though and is looking forward to working with him again, “His appointment to the Dutch national team is very positive.”