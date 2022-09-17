Memphis Depay was among the goalscorers as Barcelona defeated Elche 3-0.
Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay were both in the starting eleven for Barcelona on Saturday. The former played a big role in the big early talking point as De Jong’s through ball set Robert Lewandowski in on goal and Gonzalo Verdú was shown a red card for bringing him down.
Barcelona went looking for the opening goal and it came in the 34th minute with Lewandowski netting. Seven minutes later, Memphis made it 2-0 after turning away from his marker and firing into the roof of the net.
Lewandowski added a third early in the second half and that was the final goal of the game. Memphis was brought off after an hour, while De Jong played the full game.