Memphis Depay was among the goalscorers as Barcelona defeated Elche 3-0.

Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay were both in the starting eleven for Barcelona on Saturday. The former played a big role in the big early talking point as De Jong’s through ball set Robert Lewandowski in on goal and Gonzalo Verdú was shown a red card for bringing him down.

Barcelona went looking for the opening goal and it came in the 34th minute with Lewandowski netting. Seven minutes later, Memphis made it 2-0 after turning away from his marker and firing into the roof of the net.

Lewandowski added a third early in the second half and that was the final goal of the game. Memphis was brought off after an hour, while De Jong played the full game.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (12335 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter