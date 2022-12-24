According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United has not entered talks with Barcelona to sign Memphis Depay.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Reports in Spain last week claimed that Newcastle United was willing to pay Barcelona €15-20 million to sign Memphis, whose contract expires in the summer.
However, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that there are no talks in place at the moment between the Premier League side and Barcelona.
The Netherlands international’s future will be decided in January but Romano adds that he is fully focused on Barcelona.