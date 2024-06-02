Memphis Depay has told De Telegraaf that he will not rejoin PSV Eindhoven this summer.
The striker will be available on a free transfer this summer after agreeing to leave Atletico Madrid, and a return to PSV has been rumoured.
However, speaking to De Telegraaf, Memphis said, “PSV is always at home. They are doing well, have easily become champions and play Champions League. But I’m not working on it now.”
Memphis confirmed he would be a free agent but only wants to concentrate on the Euros for now, “I am free to go where I want. But I’m not doing that at all now.”