According to reports in Spain, Memphis Depay’s return to Barcelona training has been postponed for another week as he struggles to recover from a muscle injury.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 28-year-old has missed 10 of Barcelona’s last 12 games as he struggles to recover from a muscle injury.
Barcelona boss Xavi was hoping to have the Dutch international back in training on Monday ahead of their Europa League clash with Napoli on Thursday.
However, AS and Mundo Deportivo are both reporting that Memphis will not be risked by the club and he will not return to training until next Monday. That rules him out of the clash with Napoli and league game with Valencia this weekend.
Memphis is Barcelona top scorer this season with eight goals.