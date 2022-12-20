Memphis offered to Newcastle U... According to Sport, Barcelona are hoping to sell Memphis Depay ...

PSV Eindhoven’s U21̵... PSV Eindhoven defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the U21 Premier ...

Borussia Dortmund eye Geertrui... According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Feyenoord ...

Van Bommel would welcome Blind... Royal Antwerp head coach Mark van Bommel has discussed the ...

Manchester United won’t ... According to reports in England, Manchester United will once again ...

Gakpo nearing PSV exit and has... Ruud van Nistelrooy is not denying that Cody Gakpo could ...

Shaqueel van Persie on fire: R... Shaqueel van Persie is on fire for Feyenoord U17's at ...