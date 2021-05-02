Memphis Depay contributed a goal and an assist as Lyon defeated AS Monaco 3-2 in a crucial game at the top of Ligue 1.
Last weekend’s loss to Lille was a major dent in Lyon’s title race and they needed to beat AS Monaco to keep up their chances of a top three finish.
Monaco took the lead in the 25th minute through Kevin Volland but Memphis equalised in the 57th minute after dribbling past three opponents before firing into the net.
Lyon was reduced to ten men, but Memphis played a key role as Lyon made it 2-1 in the 77th minute as his free-kick was headed into the net by Marcelo. Memphis is now the first player in Ligue 1 this season with at least ten goals and ten assists to his name.
Monaco equalised through Wissam Ben Yedder but in injury time, Rayan Cherki sealed the victory for Lyon.
Lyon are still fourth but one point behind Monaco. They remain six points behind leaders Lille with three games to go.