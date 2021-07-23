Memphis Depay is happy with the appointment of Louis van Gaal as the new Netherlands head coach.
The forward was presented by Barcelona on Thursday and spoke to NOS, who asked Memphis about the upcoming appointment of Van Gaal as Frank de Boer’s replacement.
Memphis said, “I see it as a positive. Of course, I’ve read a lot about it and I’m positive. I saw him at Manchester United, he brought me to that club when I was twenty. In the period before that, he already brought me into the Dutch national team. I have had great moments with him and learned a lot from him.”
Not everything at Manchester United went well for Memphis under Van Gaal, but he sees that as a learning curve, “I have been through a lot with him. Good experiences and maybe less good ones, but I was young and still had a lot to learn.”
Memphis believes Van Gaal will have a big impact on the team and that is what is most important, “I have a positive feeling because I know he will be a good influence on the team. That is the most important. He will build a real team soon and that’s what we need.”