Memphis Depay has admitted he prefers to play alongside Steven Bergwijn in the Netherlands attack.
Against Qatar on Tuesday, Memphis played up front with Cody Gakpo, who again earned praise for scoring his third goal at the tournament.
Speaking to De Telegraaf after the tie, Memphis said, “I’ve gotten into the positions where I want to be in the field. That can always be better. It felt good. It was nice to start again.”
On Gakpo, Memphis added, “Cody is a fantastic player, a clinical player. And it’s fantastic that he can do this on this podium”
However, Memphis admitted that he prefers to start alongside Steven Bergwijn in the attack, “I have a great click with him (Gakpo). But I think I prefer to play with Steven Bergwijn. He is even more ball-resistant and then Cody can get the ball behind him. But we have many different players with qualities.”
It remains to be seen whether it will be Gakpo or Bergwijn up front with Memphis against the USA.
Strong pass on that.
Bizarre thing to say, and to say it in the middle of the world cup.
Wonder if VG and some of the players are of the mindset they have rights over others because this is their last world cup – before the changes are rung by Koeman at the next Euros.
If this is the case then its blackens the Oranje’s spirit.
I think its either Depay of Bergwijn or Noa Lang or Berghuis
I’d be going
Gakpo De Jong Berghuis
——-Simons———
and build the side round that, either 3313 or 4213
PSV boys did it against Ajax, they were dress rehearsals in my eyes, what were the scores in the last couple of matches?