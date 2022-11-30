Memphis Depay has admitted he prefers to play alongside Steven Bergwijn in the Netherlands attack.

Against Qatar on Tuesday, Memphis played up front with Cody Gakpo, who again earned praise for scoring his third goal at the tournament.

Speaking to De Telegraaf after the tie, Memphis said, “I’ve gotten into the positions where I want to be in the field. That can always be better. It felt good. It was nice to start again.”

On Gakpo, Memphis added, “Cody is a fantastic player, a clinical player. And it’s fantastic that he can do this on this podium”

However, Memphis admitted that he prefers to start alongside Steven Bergwijn in the attack, “I have a great click with him (Gakpo). But I think I prefer to play with Steven Bergwijn. He is even more ball-resistant and then Cody can get the ball behind him. But we have many different players with qualities.”

It remains to be seen whether it will be Gakpo or Bergwijn up front with Memphis against the USA.




