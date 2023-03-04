Memphis Depay scored twice on his first start for Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone’s side defeated Sevilla 6-1.
For the first time since he joined the club from Barcelona in January, Memphis was in the Atletico line-up.
After 23 minutes, Memphis was played in on goal and he calmly fired his side 1-0 in front. Three minutes later, Memphis curled a lovely strike into the top corner to make it 2-0.
Atletico Madrid would go on to win 6-1 with Memphis being replaced in the 64th minute.
The goals will be music to Ronald Koeman’s ears as he prepares for the Netherlands clash with France later this month. He will need Memphis to get back on form and Saturday shows he is getting close to his best.