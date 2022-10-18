According to Sport, Memphis Depay is on his way back to fitness and could return for Barcelona this weekend.
Memphis suffered a muscle injury when Netherlands faced Poland last month and he has been out since.
According to Sport, Memphis is back training for Barcelona and he could make his return when they face Athletic Bilbao this weekend. If not, he will be back for the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
This will be good news for Louis van Gaal who will be eager to have the attacker back to fitness for the World Cup which starts next month.
Memphis currently has 42 goals for Netherlands and eight behind all-time top scorer Robin van Persie.