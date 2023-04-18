According to AS, Memphis Depay has recovered from a muscle injury and can make his return for Atletico Madrid this weekend.
Memphis came off during the Netherlands victory over Gibraltar and has missed the last three Atletico Madrid games.
However, AS is reporting that Memphis has now fully recovered from his muscle injury and he can play this weekend. The opponent will be the attacker’s former club Barcelona.
It will be the first time that Memphis has faced Barcelona since he departed the club in January. Atletico picked him up for €3 million and he has three goals in eight games.