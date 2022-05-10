Memphis Depay was deployed in a new position and scored as Barcelona defeated Celta Vigo 3-1 on Tuesday evening.
The Netherlands international was placed as a number ten from the start by Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, while Frenkie de Jong also began the clash.
After 30 minutes, Barcelona had the lead and it was Memphis who got the goal after he latched onto an Ousmane Dembele cut back. The attacker now has 12 goals in the league.
Before the break, Barcelona doubled their lead as Memphis put in a cross that eventually found its way to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the striker slotted the ball in. Three minutes into the second half, Aubameyang made it 3-0 before Iago Aspas quickly pulled one back for the visitors.
Memphis could have got a second but he was taken down when through on goal and that earned Jeison Murillo a red card. Six minutes later, Memphis was substituted for Ansu Fati.
Barcelona then saw out the rest of the game that included lengthy stoppage time after a head injury suffered by Ronald Araujo. Luuk de Jong appeared from the bench late on while Frenkie de Jong played the full ninety minutes.