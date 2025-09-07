The Netherlands struggled to a poor 3-2 win over Lithuania thanks to a double from record-breaker Memphis Depay.
After the 1-1 draw with Poland, Ronald Koeman made several changes with Donyell Malen, Quinten Timber, Jerdy Schouten, Nathan Ake and Stefan de Vrij all starting.
The Netherlands started on top and after 11 minutes, Cody Gakpo’s cross was sept in by Memphis Depay. It was his 51st international goal meaning he is the sole joint top scorer for the national team. His team mates hoisted him on their shoulders to celebrate the historic moment.
It all seemed it was going to be a comfortable afternoon when in the 33rd minute, Quinten Timber scuffed in a second from close range.
However, Gvidas Gineitis pulled one back in the 36th minute with a sweeping finish after a counter. Seven minutes later, Stefan de Vrij gave away a free kick and the resulting cross was headed in by Edvinas Girdvainis to make it 2-2.
The second half began frustratingly for Oranje leading to Koeman making three changes. Jurrien Timber and Micky van de Ven came on, along with Sem Steijn for his debut. In the 64th minute, Dumfries crossed perfectly for Memphis to head Netherlands back in front.
It was almost 4-2 shortly afterward, but Gakpo’s shot cannoned back off the crossbar. Malen then had a goal disallowed for a push on a defender.
As the clock wore down, Lithuania provided some danger on the break and Koeman decided to bring on Mattijs de Ligt to make it five defenders at the back.
Lithuania even got a last minute corner but the Netherlands defence survived and they secured the three points to remain top of the group.