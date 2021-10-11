Netherlands eased to a comfortable 6-0 victory over Gibraltar with Memphis Depay contributing two goals and two assists.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Louis van Gaal stated on Sunday that he wanted his players to put on a show for the Rotterdam crowd, with Noa Lang making his first Oranje start while Georginio Wijnaldum replaced Guus Til.
After only nine minutes, Virgil van Dijk headed Netherlands in front from a Memphis corner, and shortly afterward, Oranje was awarded a penalty for a handball. Memphis stepped up but saw his spot-kick well saved by Gibraltar goalkeeper Brandley Banda.
Memphis made up for that miss two minutes later, tapping in after good work from Lang and Davy Klaassen.
Netherlands remained in control but they did not add a third goal until first half stoppage time. A handball was once again spotted in the box, and this time, Memphis made no mistake with his penalty.
Three minutes into the second half, Lang marked his first start with an assist as his cross was headed in by Denzel Dumfries.
Van Gaal made changes on the hour mark with Arnaut Danjuma and Wout Weghorst coming in for Frenkie de Jong and Steven Berghuis. The duo combined for Oranje’s fifth goal in the 75th minute as Weghorst set up Danjuma to net with a lovely strike.
Four minutes from time, Memphis then set up Donyell Malen to make it 6-0 and round off a comfortable evening for van Gaal’s side.
Netherlands remains two points clear at the top of the group with two games left to play. Next month, Netherlands travel to Montengro before what could be a crucial final game against second-placed Norway at home.