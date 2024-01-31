Memphis Depay scored a 90th minute winner as Atletico Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1.
Memphis was once again in the starting eleven after showing good form in recent weeks with two goals in his last two games.
Atletico Madrid made it 1-0 in the 35th minute through Reinildo Mandava but Alvaro Garcia equalised for the visitors just before half-time.
Memphis had a goal disallowed for offside in the 82nd minute but in injury time, the Dutch international slotted in an Antoine Griezmann cross to seal three points for his side.
90 minutes and another goal for Memphis will be a huge boost for Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.