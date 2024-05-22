According to Fabrizio Romano, Memphis Depay is leaving Atletico Madrid this summer on a free transfer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Memphis has had an injury hit campaign this season and only made 25 league appearances with most of those as a substitute. He scored five times.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X, Atletico Madrid have decided not to trigger an automatic contract extension. Memphis will leave the club as a free agent.
The former PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Barcelona star will be able to choose his next club. It remains to be seen if this will be before or after the European Championships.