Memphis Depay’s Barcelona adventure began on Monday as he touched down in the Spanish city to start preparing for the new season.
The 27-year-old was first linked with a move to Barcelona last summer but had to be patient and after his contract with Lyon expired, Memphis made the move to La Liga.
Speaking to ESPN, Memphis said about working with his former Oranje boss Ronald Koeman again, “Under him, I made the biggest strides and he made me very important. He has always given me a lot of confidence and support.
“He was behind me when I was injured, saw me fight back and fully supported my coming to this club. He has allowed me to play at the biggest club in the world, so I’m really happy he’s here and I’m ready to fight for him.”
Koeman himself added, “He has made good strides. From Manchester United to Olympique Lyon, where he was captain. But Barcelona is different from Lyon. Barcelona is still more.
“He is of a good age and can play in different positions in the attack. He scores goals, gives assists and increases the competition among the attackers.’
