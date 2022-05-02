A number of Premier League sides are following Memphis Depay but the attacker wants to stay with Barcelona for years to come.
The attacker is Barcelona’s top scorer this season and he netted his 12th goal in the win over Mallorca on Sunday. However, the Dutch international is not guaranteed a starting spot with the Catalan giants.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano a number of Premier League clubs are looking to sign the forward, who is coming into the final year of his deal with Barcelona.
Speaking to ESPN, though, Memphis confirmed his wish to remain with Barcelona for years to come, “I came here because I wanted to play for Barcelona. I want to be important for this team, also next year and for many years to come.
“It’s normal that I have a lot of competition at Barcelona. I play for the best club in the world.”