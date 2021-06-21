Memphis Depay would not get drawn into whether he prefers to play alongside Donyell Malen and Wout Weghorst.
After two starts alongside Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay was was partnered by Donyell Malen in the attack against North Macedonia. Malen and Memphis both got an assist, while the latter also scored in a 3-0 victory.
After the game, Memphis spoke with NOS and said, “You saw that it took some searching. Donyell and I don’t often play together either, but when he captured the ball, there was a lot of threat. Also in depth. Perhaps that was also because of North Macedonia. He has an assist, I have my assists. I liked it. We can serve Wout with crosses and that is another way of playing. I think things could be better with Donyell, but I thought it was positive. Next time again? That’s up to the coach. Wout has already scored two goals and he has also played an important part in the tournament. The choice is up to the coach. I don’t interfere with that,”
Memphis is happy with the Oranje performance in the final group game, “Nine points from three games. We knew this game didn’t really matter in terms of points, but we wanted to keep the good feeling. We wanted to win with good football. We have shown that at times, so the feeling is positive after today.”
Memphis was then asked about his move to Barcelona, “Of course it is a dream to play for such a club.
“I’ve had good and bad moments and I’ve always tried to keep fighting. It’s nice to have it pay off. It tells me that you should never give up and keep believing in yourself. I am proud and will focus on it after my vacation. Why a two-year contract? We were all happy with that.”