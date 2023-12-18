According to Voetbal International, Georges Mikautadze could be heading out of Ajax already in January.
Ajax paid €16 million to sign the Georgian striker in the summer from Metz, but he has barely featured so far in Amsterdam.
Brian Brobbey and Chuba Akpom are ahead of Mikautadze in the pecking order and the forward has been played out of position so far on the wing. In 248 minutes, the 23-year-old is yet to provide a goal or assist.
According to Voetbal International, FC Metz are hoping to bring Mikautadze back to the club in January on loan. It remains to be seen whether Ajax would be happy to let the forward depart the club.