Netherlands Women are almost certain of a place in the next round of the Olympics football tournament after a 3-3 draw with Brazil.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vivianne Miedema scored four times against Zambia and the striker was once again on the scoresheet in the third minute. She turned away from the Brazil defence before firing into the bottom corner.
Brazil were then awarded a penalty in the tenth minute for a handball by Lieke Martens, but this was overturned for offside. The equaliser did fall soon afterwards through Débinha.
Miedema headed Netherlands back in front in the second half, but Brazil leveled through Marta, who scored from the penalty spot after a dubious call from the referee. Ludmila then fired Brazil in front after some poor defending.
Netherlands were staring at defeat but Dominique Janssen earned a point with an excellent free-kick. The draw means Netherlands stay top on goal difference and they are almost certain of a place in the next round ahead of their final group game with China.
The only issue was an injury suffered by Miedema late on and it is unclear how serious the problem is.