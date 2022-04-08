Netherlands women eased to a simple 12-0 win over Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier with Vivianne Miedema netting six times.
The Netherlands had already defeated their Cypriot opponents 8-0 earlier in the qualifiers and Friday evening was another simple affair for Mark Parson’s side.
Cyprus managed to keep it at 0-0 until the 22nd minute when Miedema opened the floodgates with the opening goal. The Arsenal striker had a hattrick before half time, while Jill Roord also netted twice as the Netherlands went into the break 5-0 up.
Lineth Beerensteyn got the sixth before Miedema got a fourth and Roord completed her hattrick. Sherida Spitse then netted the goal of the night with a stunning strike from a distance that flew into the top corner.
Damaris Egurrola then made her Netherlands debut before Miedema added another two to make it 11-0. The final goal was for Esmee Brugts, who netted her first in Oranje.
A record-equalling win for the Netherlands and they strengthen their place at the top of their World Cup qualifying group. On Tuesday, the Netherlands faces South Africa in a friendly match.