Vivienne Miedema scored her 100th international goal as the Netherlands beat Wales 3-0 in their opening Women’s European Championship match.
The Netherlands controlled the game from the start but they struggled to create chances in the opening stages. Jill Roord came closest with a strike against the post.
Just before the break, the Netherlands finally broke the deadlock in style as Miedema curled the ball into the top corner from just outside the box. It was her 100th international goal, a feat no Dutch player in the men’s or women’s game has reached before.
In the second half, Victoria Pelova scored a second from inside the box before Esmee Brugts volleyed in a third from close range. The scoreline could be greater by the end but Roord was denied by the woodwork again while Lineth Beerensteyn had a goal disallowed.
A good start for Andries Jonker’s side but tougher tests lie ahead against France and England in the group.