Marten Maartens debut as AZ Alkmaar head coach did not go to plan as PEC Zwolle came away from the AFAS Stadion with a 2-2 draw.
Following the sacking of Pascal Jansen, Maartens took charge of AZ Alkmaar for the first time and there was a debut for Kristijan Belic in midfield.
AZ got off to a poor start and PEC Zwolle almost took the lead in the third minute when Odysseus Velanas raced in on goal but his effort stayed out via the crossbar.
Vangelis Pavlidis then got a big chance for the hosts but the crossbar was struck once again. Early in the second half, the post denied Alexandre Penetra before Jesper Schendelaar kept out Pavlidis on the rebound.
Just before the hour, Bruno Martins Indi failed to clear a cross in the box and Lennart Thy was there to pounce and fire PEC Zwolle in front.
Dani de Wit had an equaliser ruled out before AZ were awarded a penalty for a handball by Davy van den Berg. Pavlidis made it 1-1 from the spot.
AZ pushed for the winner but four minutes before the end, Velanas put PEC Zwolle back in front after Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro pushed a shot into his path.
Sven Mijnans was back from injury and the substitute earned AZ a point in the 94th minute after a rare error from Schendelaar.
AZ Alkmaar stay 4th and three points behind FC Twente, while PEC Zwolle are in 10th.