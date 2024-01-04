Mikautadze leaves Ajax and rej... Georges Mikautadze has departed Ajax to rejoin FC Metz on ...

Ajax goalkeeper dreaming of Ma... Young Ajax goalkeeper Charlie Setford is dreaming of a move ...

AS Roma wants to hijack deal f... According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma is ...

AZ set to sign Sporting CP ful... As firstly reported by AZ fan page, AZ Alkmaar are ...

Van de Beek seals Manchester U... Donny van de Beek has officially joined Eintracht Frankfurt on ...

Rangers looking to sign Vitess... According to reports in Scotland, Vitesse Arnhem could lose Million ...

Maatsen to swap Chelsea for Do... According to 1908.nl, Borussia Dortmund is interested in signing Chelsea ...