Georges Mikautadze has departed Ajax to rejoin FC Metz on an initial loan until the end of the season. The Ligue 1 side can make it permanent in the summer.
Ajax paid around €16 million to sign the Georgian striker from Metz in August, but he barely made an impact in Amsterdam.
Mikautadze made nine appearances overall, with only three of those coming as a start, and he didn’t score a single goal. The 23-year-old was behind Brian Brobbey and Chuba Akpom in the pecking order.
Ajax have now allowed the forward to rejoin Metz, who can lift an option to make the loan permanent in the summer. The option is believed to be for €10 million.