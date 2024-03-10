Yankuba Minteh is open to remaining at Feyenoord past this summer should Newcastle United look to loan him out again.

The winger scored for the third straight game on Sunday as Feyenoord defeated Heracles Almelo 3-0 on Sunday.

Afterwards, Minteh discussed his future with Algameen Dagblad and stated he is open to extending his stay in Rotterdam. He is currently on loan from Newcastle United.

Minteh said, “If I have the chance to stay here, I do. Feyenoord is a fantastic club.”

Feyenoord are reportedly hoping to negotiate a new loan deal with Newcastle United this summer. It depends on what the English side have planned for the young forward.




