Ajax has announced that they have agreed a deal with Osasuna for winger Raul Moro.
On Wednesday, Ajax announced that Branco van den Boomen had left to join Angers on loan and now the club has confirmed the departure of Moro.
The winger was only signed in the summer from Real Valladolid for €11 million but he leaves having only scored once in 21 appearances.
Osasuna has reportedly agreed to pay €5 million for half of Moro’s transfer rights. He joins the club sitting 12th in La Liga.