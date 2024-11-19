The Netherlands ended the year with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Ronald Koeman decided to make eleven changes from the side that defeated Hungary on Friday night. The game meant little as the Netherlands were already guaranteed second so players like Justin Kluivert, Jeremie Frimpong and Joshua Zirkzee all got a chance to start, while Mark Flekken was in goal.
It was a dull start but after 24 minutes, the Netherlands had the lead with Noa Lang crossing for Brian Brobbey to head in from close range.
Brobbey had a second disallowed for offside before the striker had an effort from close range well-saved. Zirkzee also had a big chance blocked.
The start of the second half was a poor affair for the Netherlands and after Edin Dzeko had had a goal disallowed, the hosts did equalise after 67 minutes. Mark Flekken kept out the initial effort but Demirovic reacted quickly to nod in.
Koeman brought on the cavalry with Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo appearing off the bench but it didn’t help as the game fizzled out to a 1-1 draw.
An uninspired and disappointing end to the year for Oranje, who will next be in action in March. Second place in the group is enough for a place in the Nations League quarter-finals and the draw awaits on Friday.