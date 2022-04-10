Roger Schmidt was able to give some key players a rest as PSV Eindhoven defeated RKC Waalwijk 2-0 on Sunday. However, there are some new injury concerns ahead of the clash with Leicester City.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the 0-0 draw in England on Thursday, Roger Schmidt decided to start without Mario Gotze, Ibrahim Sangare, Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi or Cody Gakpo.
PSV still dominated RKC and only Etiënne Vaessen making several saves, mainly from Bruma, prevented the hosts from taking the lead. Eventually, Joey Veerman broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a lovely controlled strike into the top corner.
Michiel Kramer had a good chance to equlise in the second half when he was sent through on Yvon Mvogo but the striker shot over the bar.
In the 69th minute, Carlos Vinicius set up Jordan Teze to double the lead and seal three points for PSV Eindhoven. However, it was not all happy for Schmidt as Madueke and Olivier Boscagli picked up injuries that could rule them out of the second leg against Leicester City on Thursday.
PSV remains four points behind leaders Ajax while RKC is 14th.
It is time for Veerman to join Oranje squad.