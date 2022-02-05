PSV Eindhoven’s title chances took a major blow as they were defeated 2-1 by AZ Alkmaar in the Philips Stadion.
PSV boss Roger Schmidt, who announced this week that he would leave in the summer, decided to make a big decision for the game with Joel Drommel dropped to the bench and Yvon Mvogo started in goal. Cody Gakpo and Ritsu Doan started in the attack as Eran Zahavi remained a substitute.
PSV started the game on top and they deservedly had the lead in the 19th minute as Armando Obispo headed in a Cody Gakpo corner.
AZ equalised in the 41st minute when Owen Wijndal picked out Bruno Martins Indi, who was free in the box to fire past Mvogo. PSV should have restored their lead shortly afterwards but Ibrahim Sangare worked the ball wide.
At the hour mark, Eran Zahavi and Yorbe Vertessen appeared from the bench as PSV went in search of the victory, but the goal came for AZ Alkmaar. A long ball forward was misjudged by Mvogo and the ball bounced over his head and to the feet of Jesper Karlsson who easily found the net.
PSV pushed for an equaliser but AZ stood firm to take the three points. PSV remains second and could fall four points behind Ajax if they win against Heracles Almelo on Sunday. AZ Alkmaar is now sitting fifth in the table.