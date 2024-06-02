Despite some heroics from Troy Parrott, Excelsior have been relegated from the Eredivisie. The second leg of the relegation playoff against NAC Breda finished 4-1 to Excelsior. However, NAC triumph 7-6 on aggregate.
After their 6-2 win in the first leg, NAC Breda were in a commanding position to seal their return to the Eredivisie. However, Excelsior were not going to go down without a fight.
In Troy Parrott, Excelsior have a quality striker and he scored a hat trick, while Boy Kemper’s own goal meant it was 4-0 to Excelsior after an hour.
Excelsior were on their way to a stunning comeback but NAC Breda then silenced the hosts as Casper Staring made it 4-1.
Despite their efforts, Excelsior could not find a crucial fifth to take the game to extra-time and they have been relegated. NAC Breda return to the Eredivisie for the first time since 2019.