According to Tubantia, FC Twente are set to cancel the loan deal for Keito Nakamura after only one season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 19-year-old joined Twente from Gamba Osaka on a two-year loan deal last summer. At the time, Twente technical director Ted van Leeuwen was excited with his arrival, calling it a “‘a small miracle” that the club had managed to sign such a talent.
However, despite a promising start to the season, Nakamura failed to impress. He ended the campaign with four goals in 17 Eredivisie appearances.
Twente and Nakamura have now been in talks and it is expected that the loan deal will be cancelled.