Napoli have announced the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang for a fee of €28 million.
It has been known for weeks now that Lang was departing Eindhoven for the Serie A champions and PSV had already brought in Ruben van Bommel has his replacement.
On Thursday, Napoli finally confirmed that Lang had signed a five-year contract at the Stadio Diego Maradona. PSV will receive up to €28 million for the 26-year-old.
The Dutch international scored 19 times in 63 matches for PSV since joining the club from Club Brugge. He had previously played for Ajax and FC Twente.
Lang is the third Dutchman to play for Napoli after Jonathan de Guzman and Ruud Krol. He will shortly be joined by Bologna’s Dutch defender Sam Beukema.