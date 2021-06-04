After impressing at the U21 European Championships, Ajax defender Perr Schuurs is a wanted man.
According to Voetbal International, Napoli has been following the centre-back for a while and Schuurs impressive performance for Netherlands U21’s at the European Championships has ignited the interest.
The 21-year-old joined Ajax from Fortuna Sittard three years ago, and has since made 62 appearances for the Amsterdam side. Schuurs started last season as a starter, but eventually lost his position to Jurrien Timber.
Schuurs has a contract with Ajax until 2025, meaning Napoli would have to pay a hefty fee to sign the defender. Clubs from Germany and England are also circling.
i used to offend schuurs but tbh this year schuurs really stepped up his game he has less faults than he used to do in the past and i dont know why ten hag didnt depend on him lately even though when he came in for Ajax he always do good and more than good
he was also the best among the u21 team he was even better than botman who i see him overrated
for me a move to napoli will be a huge one for him he will have his game to completely another level but i dont know if he could handle that pressure early in his career or no
but if ten hag doesnt want him as a starter maybe his move to napoli will be good for both parties as long as a descent money came from this move