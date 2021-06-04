After impressing at the U21 European Championships, Ajax defender Perr Schuurs is a wanted man.

According to Voetbal International, Napoli has been following the centre-back for a while and Schuurs impressive performance for Netherlands U21’s at the European Championships has ignited the interest.

The 21-year-old joined Ajax from Fortuna Sittard three years ago, and has since made 62 appearances for the Amsterdam side. Schuurs started last season as a starter, but eventually lost his position to Jurrien Timber.

Schuurs has a contract with Ajax until 2025, meaning Napoli would have to pay a hefty fee to sign the defender. Clubs from Germany and England are also circling.




